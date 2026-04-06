NC State F Tilda Trygger to enter transfer portal

After starting each of her last 53 games at NC State, starting center Tilda Trygger will spend the rest of her collegiate career elsewhere. The rising junior announced her plan to enter the transfer portal Monday with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“I want to thank everyone who has been part of my journey so far,” Trygger wrote on Instagram. “To my coaches and teammates, thank you for the time we shared and the experiences along the way. To everyone working around the program, including the managers, trainers and physio staff, thank you for all the effort and support you’ve given me.

“I have learned and grown a lot during my time here at NC State, both on and off the court, and I will take those lessons with me moving forward. Also, being my first two years in the U.S., this experience has meant a lot, and I’ve made memories I will always carry with me. You all will always have a special place in my heart.

“To the fans and everyone who supported me, thank you for showing love from day one. Coming all the way from Sweden, this experience means a great deal to me. After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. This was not an easy decision, but I’m excited for what’s next and ready for a new opportunity to keep growing as a player and as a person.”

Trygger averaged a career-best 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds on a 51.8 percent shooting mark in 30 total appearances (all starts) this past season. She scored in double figures 14 times, including a career-high 25 on 10-of-14 shooting in the Pack’s 106-84 win at Boston College on Jan. 29.

The 6-foot-6 post player emerged as a critical part of NC State’s lineup 12 games into her freshman year during the 2024-25 campaign, rising into a starting role she never relinquished after that.

Trygger, who was an ACC All-Freshman selection, posted 6.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in her first taste of college basketball. She learned throughout her debut season with the Wolfpack, anchoring the front court on an eventual Sweet 16 team in Raleigh.

During her first campaign with the Wolfpack, Trygger etched her name in the program’s freshman record book. She marked the sixth-most games played (34), eighth-most blocks (22) and 11th-most rebounds (166) in the process.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Trygger is a member of her home country’s senior national team, while she helped lead the U20 team to the 2025 FIBA U20 EuroBasket semifinals with 16.8 points and 10.7 rebounds this past summer.

Additionally, Trygger played on the Swedish U20 and U18 national teams, while taking part in the Basketball Without Borders camp for top international prospects during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend in Phoenix.

NC State’s transfer portal departures

Trygger is the fourth NC State player who has announced their plan to enter or has entered the transfer portal this offseason. She joins starting shooting guard Zam Jones, bench wing Devyn Quigley and reserve post player Mallory Collier in opting to look elsewhere for another college basketball home.

Additionally, backup center Lorena Awou left the program after being indefinitely suspended by coach Wes Moore in December before enrolling at Baylor for the spring semester. She was not eligible to play the remainder of the season after logging minutes with the Wolfpack, but Awou is expected to play for the Lady Bears in the upcoming season.