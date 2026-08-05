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NC State football 2026 opponent preview: Week 0 at Virginia

image_6483441 (3)
Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
1h
UVa LB Kam Robinson
Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers linebacker Kam Robinson (5) reacts after sacking California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (not pictured) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

NC State won’t need a passport to get to its season opener against Virginia like it once thought it would. Instead of boarding a plane bound for Brazil at the end of the month, the Wolfpack will load up the buses to drive 189 miles north to Charlottesville.  And, yes, that means the Pack’s fan base is expected to be better represented inside Scott Stadium than it would have been if the game stayed scheduled for Rio de Janeiro. But by the time the game kicks off, neither team will care about the venue of the game. The only thing that will matter is who will get off to a 1-0 start in ACC play? Both squads will be eager to earn that right, opening a pathway to a possible conference title game berth with early-season momentum.

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