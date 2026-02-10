NC State football 2026 spring roster: Weight changes for every Wolfpack player on defense

NC State released its 2026 spring football roster online with updated heights and weights with winter workouts underway in Raleigh. TheWolfpacker.com compare the players' weights with those that were listed on the program's media guide going into the 2025 season and broke down individual changes by position. The incoming freshmen are listed on the following tables, but are not reflective of adding or losing any weight. Each position group is sorted by the weight gained (or lost) going into the winter conditioning program. Here's a look at the Wolfpack defense based on weight changes.