SCOOP: NC State football extends 8 assistant coaches, awards raises ahead of 2026 season

After a busy offseason of coaching movement through hiring two new coordinators a year ago, NC State coach Dave Doeren rewarded eight assistants on staff with new contracts, according to an open records request filed by TheWolfpacker.com.

Offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, defensive tackles coach Elisha Shaw, cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell, inside linebackers coach Isaiah Moore, tight ends coach Gavin Locklear and offensive line coach Garett Tujague all received one-year extensions.

The contracts, which are all dated Feb. 18, run through the conclusion of the 2027 campaign. Of the assistants, all but Moore were under contract through the end of the upcoming season on their previous deals.

Mitchell, who has been with the Pack since 2020, received the biggest raise of the new contracts with a $75,000 pay increase to $575,000 annually. Roper, the Wolfpack’s offensive play-caller, was in the same ballpark with a $72,000 raise to earn $972,000 moving forward.

Moore, who was previously on staff as an analyst and was classified as an at-will employee, is now under a full contract with a $113,056 salary (a $38,056 raise). Goebbel is now set to make $591,800 (a $31,800 increase), while Locklear will earn $300,000 (a $25,000 raise).

Tujague, meanwhile, is due to make $570,900 (a $25,000 raise) going into his fourth season as NC State’s offensive line coach. Shaw, who was promoted from assistant defensive line to interior defensive line, will now earn $290,000 (a $15,000 raise).

Eliot, the Wolfpack’s second-year defensive play-caller, remained steady at the $900,000 he made in his first season in Raleigh.

A look at NC State’s current coaching contracts

Head coach Dave Doeren: $5.750 million ($125k increase each season) through 2029 season

Offensive coordinator (QB) Kurt Roper: $972,000 through 2027 season

Defensive coordinator (JACKS/Ends) D.J. Eliot: $900,000 through 2027 season

Co-defensive coordinator (S/Nickel) Charlton Warren: $470,000 in 2025, $530,000 in 2026

Offensive line Garett Tujague: $570,900 through 2027 season

Running backs/special team Todd Goebbel: $591,800 through 2027 season

Wide receivers Joker Phillips: $504,700 through 2026 season

Tight ends Gavin Locklear: $300,000 through 2027 season

Defensive tackles Elisha Shaw: $290,000 through 2027 season

Cornerbacks Brian Mitchell: $575,000 through 2027 season

Inside linebackers Isaiah Moore: $113,056