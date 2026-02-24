NC State football jersey numbers: Changes, transfers, early enrollee freshmen

NC State football’s spring practice slate has arrived. The Wolfpack is set to open its 15-practice schedule Tuesday in Raleigh, preparing for a critical 2026 campaign. With that in mind, there are several numbers changes to take a look at.

TheWolfpacker.com broke down the program’s jersey number changes into three categories: changes for players that were already on the roster, which numbers the transfers picked, and what digits the early enrollee freshmen were assigned upon their arrival on campus.

If a player isn’t listed, he didn’t change his number from last fall to this spring.

Returning number changes from 2025 to spring ball

Redshirt senior defensive end Joseph Adedire

Was: No. 25

New: No. 13

Redshirt freshman inside linebacker Bailey Benson

Was: No. 46

New: No. 31

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Je’rel Bolder

Was: No. 84

New: No. 21

Redshirt sophomore nickel Asaad Brown Jr.

Was: No. 26

New: No. 6

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Colby Cronk

Was: No .58

New: No. 34

Sophomore tight end Preston Douglas

Was: No. 82

New: No. 19

Redshirt sophomore tight end Ian Flynt

Was: No. 86

New. No. 43

Sophomore cornerback Caden Gordon

Was: 31

New: No. 12

Redshirt freshman cornerback Gerritt Kemp

Was: No. 34

New: No. 21

Redshirt freshman tight end Gus Ritchey

Was: No. 89

New: No. 44

Redshirt junior cornerback Michael Tate

Was: No. 32

New: No. 24

Sophomore safety Tristan Teasdell

Was: No. 19

New: No. 3

Transfer portal enrollee numbers

Senior inside linebacker Raul “Popo” Aguirre

No. 0

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Daniel Cruz

No. 50

Redshirt junior wide receiver Davion Dozier

No. 16

Redshirt senior outside linebacker Harvey Dyson

No. 5

Graduate defensive tackle KaTron Evans

No. 55

Redshirt sophomore defensive back Ondre Evans

No. 20

Junior running back Davion Gause

No. 7

Redshirt junior quarterback Tad Hudson

No. 12

Senior safety King Mack

No. 16

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Jimarion McCrimon

No. 62

Redshirt junior inside linebacker DaKaari Nelson

No. 19

Redshirt freshman tight end Vander Ploog

No. 88

Redshirt junior tight end Hunter Provience

No. 86

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Chance Robinson

No. 82

Redshirt senior wide receiver Victor Snow

No. 0

Junior wide receiver Joshisa Trader

No. 2

Redshirt sophomore punter Jackson Waller

No. 96

Senior wide receiver Tyran Warren

No. 13

Sophomore outside linebacker Josh Warren Jr.

No. 53

NC State freshman early enrollee numbers

Wide receiver Amiri Acker

No. 83

Safety Chino Aguirre

No. 28

Offensive lineman Tre Aiken

No. 75

Cornerback Jordyn Best

No. 26

Outside linebacker Lawrence Brown Jr.

No. 37

Wide receiver Tyreek Copper

No. 85

Inside linebacker Caleb Gordon

No. 32

Safety Tristen Hill

No. 29

Cornerback Jordan Jackson

No. 30

Running back Dylan McCoy

No. 24

Nose tackle Melo McKenzie

No. 93

Linebacker Ziggy Moore

No. 36

Linebacker Jordan Moreta

No. 41

Wide receiver Jaire Richburg

No. 89

Offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz

No. 73

Outside linebacker Elijah Satchell

No. 58

Wide receiver Aiden Smalls

No. 22

Offensive tackle Brody Smith

No. 56

Quarterback Jacob Smith

No. 14

Long snapper Taylon Tranel

No. 60

Tight end Tex Vaughn

No. 45