NC State football jersey numbers: Changes, transfers, early enrollee freshmen
NC State football’s spring practice slate has arrived. The Wolfpack is set to open its 15-practice schedule Tuesday in Raleigh, preparing for a critical 2026 campaign. With that in mind, there are several numbers changes to take a look at.
TheWolfpacker.com broke down the program’s jersey number changes into three categories: changes for players that were already on the roster, which numbers the transfers picked, and what digits the early enrollee freshmen were assigned upon their arrival on campus.
If a player isn’t listed, he didn’t change his number from last fall to this spring.
Returning number changes from 2025 to spring ball
Redshirt senior defensive end Joseph Adedire
Was: No. 25
New: No. 13
Redshirt freshman inside linebacker Bailey Benson
Was: No. 46
New: No. 31
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Je’rel Bolder
Was: No. 84
New: No. 21
Redshirt sophomore nickel Asaad Brown Jr.
Was: No. 26
New: No. 6
Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Colby Cronk
Was: No .58
New: No. 34
Sophomore tight end Preston Douglas
Was: No. 82
New: No. 19
Redshirt sophomore tight end Ian Flynt
Was: No. 86
New. No. 43
Sophomore cornerback Caden Gordon
Was: 31
New: No. 12
Redshirt freshman cornerback Gerritt Kemp
Was: No. 34
New: No. 21
Redshirt freshman tight end Gus Ritchey
Was: No. 89
New: No. 44
Redshirt junior cornerback Michael Tate
Was: No. 32
New: No. 24
Sophomore safety Tristan Teasdell
Was: No. 19
New: No. 3
Transfer portal enrollee numbers
Senior inside linebacker Raul “Popo” Aguirre
No. 0
Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Daniel Cruz
No. 50
Redshirt junior wide receiver Davion Dozier
No. 16
Redshirt senior outside linebacker Harvey Dyson
No. 5
Graduate defensive tackle KaTron Evans
No. 55
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Ondre Evans
No. 20
Junior running back Davion Gause
No. 7
Redshirt junior quarterback Tad Hudson
No. 12
Senior safety King Mack
No. 16
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Jimarion McCrimon
No. 62
Redshirt junior inside linebacker DaKaari Nelson
No. 19
Redshirt freshman tight end Vander Ploog
No. 88
Redshirt junior tight end Hunter Provience
No. 86
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Chance Robinson
No. 82
Redshirt senior wide receiver Victor Snow
No. 0
Junior wide receiver Joshisa Trader
No. 2
Redshirt sophomore punter Jackson Waller
No. 96
Senior wide receiver Tyran Warren
No. 13
Sophomore outside linebacker Josh Warren Jr.
No. 53
NC State freshman early enrollee numbers
Wide receiver Amiri Acker
No. 83
Safety Chino Aguirre
No. 28
Offensive lineman Tre Aiken
No. 75
Cornerback Jordyn Best
No. 26
Outside linebacker Lawrence Brown Jr.
No. 37
Wide receiver Tyreek Copper
No. 85
Inside linebacker Caleb Gordon
No. 32
Safety Tristen Hill
No. 29
Cornerback Jordan Jackson
No. 30
Running back Dylan McCoy
No. 24
Nose tackle Melo McKenzie
No. 93
Linebacker Ziggy Moore
No. 36
Linebacker Jordan Moreta
No. 41
Wide receiver Jaire Richburg
No. 89
Offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz
No. 73
Outside linebacker Elijah Satchell
No. 58
Wide receiver Aiden Smalls
No. 22
Offensive tackle Brody Smith
No. 56
Quarterback Jacob Smith
No. 14
Long snapper Taylon Tranel
No. 60
Tight end Tex Vaughn
No. 45