NC State football post-spring practice 2026 depth chart projection: Defense
NC State wrapped up spring practice last week, ending its 15-session slate before the temperatures got too warm in Raleigh. The Wolfpack was excited about the growth it saw from its team throughout the last six weeks, allowing its newcomers to mix in with the returning core heading into a critical 2026 campaign. Here’s a look at the defense's depth chart projection exiting spring practice with the summer weight program quickly approaching.