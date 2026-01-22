Skip to main content
NC State football post-transfer portal 2026 depth chart projection: Defense

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman9 minutes agofleischman_noah
Jackson Vick
Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Jackson Vick (22) celebrates a down during the second half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

After installing a new defensive scheme this past fall under D.J. Eliot, NC State had a complete cycle to stock the unit with players that fit what the second-year play-caller wants to operate with. In turn, the Wolfpack added six players from the transfer portal to bolster its defense going into the new campaign. Although it will be a mix of new faces and returning players rising into more-significant roles, the Pack’s defense is going to have several different people in key roles due to eligibility exhaustion of critical players this offseason. Here’s a look at what the Wolfpack’s 2026 defensive depth chart could look like after the wave of transfer portal additions.

