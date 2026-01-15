NC State football recruiting: 27 recruits to know in the 2027 class

NC State is putting the finishing touches on its transfer portal haul this weekend before it turns its full attention to the 2027 high school recruiting class. The Wolfpack’s coaching staff is set to hit the road over the final two weeks of January, while also hosting a pair of junior day events at the Murphy Center on each of the last two weekends this month. With that in mind, to get ready for the onslaught of visitors and those that the Pack is interested in during the new recruiting cycle, it’s time to look at 27 recruits around the country that every NC State fan needs to know of.