NC State football recruiting: Building the Wolfpack’s ideal, realistic dream 2027 class

The dead period is over. NC State’s coaching and recruiting staff has turned its full attention to the Class of 2027 with a critical spring period of visits coming up. As of now, the Wolfpack boasts four commitments in the cycle, headlined by legacy four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers. Dave Doeren’s current recruiting crop ranks as the No. 20 overall group in the country going into the spring visit period. For the sake of this drill, the “dream class” will consist of one player at each position that both NC State and the recruit have shown mutual interest, creating a realistic outcome of what could happen by December’s signing day. Note: At positions with multiple players being taken, any current commit isn’t listed in those spots. Quarterback is a different story with the Wolfpack likely only bringing in one signal-caller in this cycle