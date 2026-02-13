NC State football roster reset: Breaking down the CB room following transfer portal window
After a standout season from veteran defensive back Devon Marshall in his final year of eligibility, NC State had to replenish its cornerback room to prepare for the 2026 campaign. It used the transfer portal to its advantage, while also looking to develop its homegrown talent as well. Let’s take a look at where the cornerback room stands after the offseason movement and new additions to the roster with winter workouts under way inside the Murphy Center.