NC State football roster reset: Breaking down the DT/NT room after transfer portal activity

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman48 minutes agofleischman_noah
Josiah Victor
(Photo courtesy of Josiah Victor's Instagram)

After the first season in the new defensive scheme under coordinator D.J. Eliot, NC State is ready to build off that going into 2026. A critical part of the design is the interior of the defensive line with a strong duo anchoring the middle of the front.  And the Wolfpack made sure to bolster that group this offseason. Let’s take a look at what the program’s defensive tackle/nose tackle room looks like with winter workouts underway inside the Murphy Center.

