NC State football roster reset: Breaking down the DT/NT room after transfer portal activity

After the first season in the new defensive scheme under coordinator D.J. Eliot, NC State is ready to build off that going into 2026. A critical part of the design is the interior of the defensive line with a strong duo anchoring the middle of the front. And the Wolfpack made sure to bolster that group this offseason. Let’s take a look at what the program’s defensive tackle/nose tackle room looks like with winter workouts underway inside the Murphy Center.