NC State football roster reset: Breaking down the specialists after transfer portal activity

NC State has become a factory for NFL punters. A.J. Cole III is a three-time Pro Bowler, while Trenton Gill has been on a professional roster for each of the past four years. Now, the Wolfpack is looking to add to its legacy with a new punter going into the 2026 campaign. Let’s take a look at the program’s specialists, headlined by its first new punter in four years, going into the new season with winter workouts underway inside the Murphy Center.