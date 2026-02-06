Skip to main content
NC State
Join Now

NC State football roster reset: Breaking down the TE room after transfer portal activity

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman26 minutes agofleischman_noah
Vander Ploog 1 copy 1
Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

After NC State’s tight ends were among the nation’s best — the highest-graded unit nationally, according to Pro Football Focus — the Wolfpack had to reload its position group with three critical seniors exhausting their eligibility at the conclusion of the 2025 campaign.  Although it required working the transfer portal at a high rate, NC State was able to land crucial additions to boost the position group going into the offseason. Let’s take a look at what the tight end room looks like with the program’s winter workouts inside the Murphy Center fully underway.

Join for $1
then billed annually
The Wolfpacker
+
+
One subscription: The best NC State Wolfpack coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.