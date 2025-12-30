NC State football roster reset: Evaluating DL room going into 2026 offseason

After landing a home-run transfer portal addition in defensive end Sabastian Harsh last offseason, NC State is likely to be busy in the transfer portal at the position again this cycle. But, at the same time, the Wolfpack has a stable of young players along the front that are ready to make their presence felt next fall. Let’s take a look at the defensive line position group heading into the critical part of the offseason ahead of the 2026 campaign.