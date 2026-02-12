NC State football roster reset: Evaluating the ILB room after transfer portal activity

As NC State defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot enters his second season with the Wolfpack, the linebacker overhaul has appeared to take shape. Of the 10 inside defenders, only one was recruited by former coordinator Tony Gibson with the other nine having arrived within the last 13 months. With personnel that fits Eliot’s scheme, the Pack will look to continue to boost its linebacker play after Caden Fordham finished the 2025 campaign strong in the middle with a Division I-leading 143 total tackles. But he’s out of eligibility, leaving the next batch of Pack defenders ready to pick up where he left off. Let’s take a look at the program’s inside linebacker room with the program’s winter workouts underway inside the Murphy Center.