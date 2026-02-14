NC State football roster reset: Evaluating the nickel room after transfer portal movement

NC State’s secondary ran through a revolving door of players last season as injuries affected the Wolfpack in waves. While that wasn’t ideal, including at nickel, it allowed younger players to prove what they can do at a high level, which will pay off moving forward. The Pack’s nickel room appears to be a a much stronger group of defensive backs going into the 2026 campaign after last season's experience. Let’s take a look at where NC State’s slot defensive backs stand with winter workouts underway inside the Murphy Center.