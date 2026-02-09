NC State football roster reset: Evaluating the OL room after transfer portal movement

NC State coach Dave Doeren likes to stand along the line of scrimmage throughout games to see which front is winning the “strain” battle, as he calls it. Going into the preparation for the 2026 campaign, the 14th-year coach will have a new-look front to work with as a result of a critical transfer portal departure and others at center and guard running out of eligibility. Let’s take a look at what the offensive line room looks like with the program’s winter workouts inside the Murphy Center fully underway.