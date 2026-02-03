NC State football roster reset: Evaluating the QB room after transfer portal activity

Sometimes a team’s best transfer portal win is keeping a player from even pondering a departure or looking elsewhere. In NC State’s case, that was junior quarterback CJ Bailey, who announced his return to the program on the first official day of college football’s free agency in early January. Bailey was the Wolfpack’s top priority to open the portal, and it was able to secure his commitment for a third season before it even had to truly worry if he was going to leave. And, in turn, it allowed the program to focus on the rest of the roster during the roster-building period. With the star signal-caller’s return, let’s take a look at the quarterback position after the transfer portal activity concluded with the team’s winter workouts fully underway.