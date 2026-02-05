NC State football roster reset: Evaluating the WR room after transfer portal window
The busiest position group of the offseason roster movement with the transfer portal, NC State is set to debut a new-look wide receiving corps in 2026. The Wolfpack lost its top two expected returning players to other programs, while it brought in five transfer portal newcomers to bolster the room. Let’s take a look at the wideouts after the transfer portal activity has concluded with the Pack’s winter workouts fully underway inside the Murphy Center.