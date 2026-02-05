Skip to main content
NC State football roster reset: Evaluating the WR room after transfer portal window

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman1 hour agofleischman_noah
Teddy Hoffmann
NC State freshman wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann will have a much larger role next year. (USA Today Sports photos)

The busiest position group of the offseason roster movement with the transfer portal, NC State is set to debut a new-look wide receiving corps in 2026. The Wolfpack lost its top two expected returning players to other programs, while it brought in five transfer portal newcomers to bolster the room. Let’s take a look at the wideouts after the transfer portal activity has concluded with the Pack’s winter workouts fully underway inside the Murphy Center.

