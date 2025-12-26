NC State football roster reset: Looking at the QB room heading into offseason ahead of 2026 campaign 

After being thrust into the spotlight a year ago as a freshman, sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey continued his growth trajectory in his second season as NC State’s starter this fall. In turn, he helped guide the Pack to four wins over its last five games to reach at least eight victories for the eighth time in Dave Doeren’s 13 seasons. Bailey, a former high three-star recruit out of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna, will be the focal point of the early stages of the offseason for the Wolfpack. Finding a way to retain the franchise quarterback is always a must, and that’s no different when it comes to NC State. Let’s take a look at the quarterback position heading into the critical part of the offseason ahead of the 2026 campaign.