NC State football shuffles coaching staff, promotes Isaiah Moore, Elisha Shaw to larger roles

NC State coach Dave Doeren is gearing up for the 2026 season, and in turn, announced several changes to his coaching staff Monday morning.

The Wolfpack’s 14th-year coach promoted former NC State linebacker Isaiah Moore to inside linebackers coach, while Elisha Shaw will take over with the defensive tackles and defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot will now work with the defensive ends and JACK linebackers.

That trio of moves follows defensive line coach Charley Wiles moving from coaching the defensive line to the program’s director of high school relations role, replacing Henry Trevathan, who retired Feb. 1 after serving in the position since 2013.

“First of all, I want to thank Henry Trevathan for his many contributions to our program during my time at NC State,” Doeren said in a statement. “He has strengthened and developed so many relationships, both internally and externally, and we will truly miss him.

“I’m very thankful that Charley will continue to be an important part of our program because he is a great mentor to many people – both players and coaches. He’s never met a stranger and has so many connections throughout college football. I know he will excel in his new role.”

Moore, a former All-ACC linebacker and three-year captain during his playing career at NC State, served as a volunteer assistant and graduate assistant before being elevated to a defensive quality control coach working with the linebackers this past fall. He has become a critical part of the defensive coaching staff and has been one of the Pack’s most-relentless recruiters at the high school level over the past few months, and now he’ll continue in that role to work with the team’s inside linebackers.

Doeren, a veteran coach, believed what he has seen over the past couple seasons was enough to promote Moore to a larger role on the staff.

“Isaiah has blood in the bricks here at NC State and helped build our culture,” Doeren said. “He did a great job working alongside DJ with our linebackers last year, and he has a very promising future ahead as a coach. I’m very proud of him and excited about watching him continue to grow.”

Shaw, meanwhile, spent this past season as an assistant defensive line coach following a season as a graduate assistant in 2024. The former top prospect in the 2013 recruiting cycle suffered a career-ending injury as a high school senior, but continued his education at Alabama on a non-football scholarship via a waiver from the NCAA, where he began his coaching career and graduated in 2018.

In addition to the on-field coaching staff changes, NC State hired Kevin Cristello to replace Adam Clark, who left for LSU this offseason, as the assistant athletic director and football chief of staff. Cristello, who worked at coastal Carolina in the same role since 2018, also was in football operations roles at Nebraska and Eastern Kentucky to begin his career.