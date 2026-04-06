NC State G Devyn Quigley enters transfer portal

NC State sophomore wing Devyn Quigley is set to enter the transfer portal, she announced via social media Monday evening. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 4.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists on a 41.5 percent shooting mark in 29 games played this past season, mostly as one of the Pack’s top bench options. She made six starts, scoring in double figures three times, including a season-best 11 points in the Wolfpack’s 92-63 Round of 32 loss to Michigan on March 22.

Quigley carved out a bench role this past season after she appeared in 33 games as a freshman in the 2024-25 campaign. She averaged 2.5 points on 40.3 shooting from the field, including an 11-of-30 mark from 3-point distance in her collegiate debut season.

The Manchester, N.J., native logged a career-high 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting with four made triples in just 19 minutes off the bench against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 21, 2024 — her fourth collatige appearance.

Before she arrived at NC State, Quigley was a top-50 recruit in the 2024 cycle after she averaged 32.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.9 steals as a senior at Manchester Township High. The versatile wing finished her prep career with 2,627 points, 1,925 of which came in her final two high school campaigns.

Although Quigley improved between her first and second seasons at NC State, she has opted to look beyond the Wolfpack to continue her collegiate career after primarily serving as a reserve wing.

NC State’s transfer portal departures

Quigley is the fourth NC State player who has announced their plan to enter or has entered the transfer portal this offseason. She joins starting shooting guard Zam Jones, center Tilda Trygger and reserve post player Mallory Collier in opting to look elsewhere for another college basketball home.

Additionally, backup center Lorena Awou left the program after being indefinitely suspended by coach Wes Moore in December before enrolling at Baylor for the spring semester. She was not eligible to play the remainder of the season after logging minutes with the Wolfpack, but Awou is expected to play for the Lady Bears in the upcoming season.