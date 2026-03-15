NC State headed to Dayton for First Four, to face off with Texas

Will Wade oozed confidence as he stood on a temporary stage inside Reynolds Coliseum for his introductory press conference at NC State this month last year. He had high aspirations for the Wolfpack, goals he felt were attainable right away, even if they seemed slightly outlandish at the moment.

After all, he was taking over a program that went 5-15 in ACC play last season, missing the conference tournament for the first time ever. But that didn’t appear to scare Wade, a coach that has built his reputation on guiding programs to winning ways right away.

The 43-year-old made sure to set the bar high right away.

“I want to be very clear. This is not a rebuild. We’re going to be in the top part of the ACC next year, and we’re going to the NCAA tournament,” Wade said. “Make sure you got that on camera. This is going to be done the right way, and it’s going to be done quickly. We are here to win.”

Fast forward just under 12 months later, and Wade’s initial goals were fulfilled, even if the season had a couple late-game collapses that the coach wanted back. Now, a year after sitting on the couch watching the NCAA Tournament, NC State is back in the field of 68.

The Wolfpack earned the 11-seed in the West Region in March Madness, drawing a date with Texas in the First Four to open its quest for the program’s third-ever national championship in its 30th all-time trip to the tournament.

While they’ll meet in the postseason, this won’t be the first time the Pack and Longhorns have squared off this season. The two played in the Maui Invitational, which featured Texas earning a 102-97 win over NC State on Nov. 27.

Senior guard Quadir Copeland paced the Pack with 28 points on 10-for-14 shooting in that game, while the Longhorns found a way to win after connecting on 16 made 3-pointers, paced by Jordan Pope’s seven triples.

NC State, which weathered a storm as it dropped six of its last seven regular season games, bounced back with a 10-point win over Pitt at the ACC Tournament to find the win column once again. That victory, paired with a challenging non-conference slate that awarded the Wolfpack three of its 11 Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins, allowed the program to earn its spot in the postseason field.

Wade, who has yet to post a losing season as a head coach in his career, can be looked to as nostradamus. He promised another NCAA Tournament bid, and delivered with NC State becoming the fourth program that he has guided to the Big Dance.

Now, as he would say, a new season begins.