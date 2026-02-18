NC State hires longtime coaching veteran Roc Bellantoni as defensive analyst

NC State coach Dave Doeren isn’t done adding to his coaching staff for the 2026 campaign. The Wolfpack hired veteran assistant Roc Bellantoni as a defensive analyst, the program announced Wednesday afternoon.

Bellantoni, who will work with the Pack’s defensive line, most recently worked as an outside linebackers coach at Auburn last season. He previously worked at Florida Atlantic, Utah State, Washington State, Buffalo, Villanova, Eastern Illinois and Drake over the past 30 seasons.

The veteran coach has experience as a defensive coordinator for 17 years and as a special teams coordinator for four seasons, while working with defensive ends and outside linebackers for most of his career.

A Port Chester, N.Y., native, Bellantoni has coached 29 NFL players, including five draft picks, throughout his tenure. The notable players that have come from Bellantoni’s tutelage include current Cincinnati Bengals standout pass rusher Trey Henderickson (FAU) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (Auburn).

In addition to Bellantoni’s hiring, the Wolfpack added Randy Floars as a graduate assistant to work with the offensive line. He spent the past two seasons as the offensive line coach at Newberry College after working as a graduate assistant at Wingate, his alma mater.

NC State’s coaching staff in 2026

Head coach: Dave Doeren

Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks: Kurt Roper

Defensive coordinator/JACKs and ends: DJ Eliot

Co-defensive coordinator/safeties and nickels: Charlton Warren

Offensive line/run game coordinator: Garett Tujague

Running backs/special teams coordinator: Todd Goebbel

Tight ends: Gavin Locklear

Cornerbacks: Brian Mitchell

Defensive tackles: Elisha Shaw

Inside linebackers: Isaiah Moore

Special teams QB: Zac Roper

Quality control coordinator: Matthew Symmes

Defensive analyst: Roc Bellantoni

