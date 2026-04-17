NC State hires Matt Holt as men's basketball director of scouting

NC State coach Justin Gainey continues to build out his men’s basketball staff in Raleigh. His latest hire? Matt Holt to serve as the Wolfpack’s director of scouting, according to a copy of his contract obtained by TheWolfpacker.com via an open records request.

Holt most recently served as Georgia Tech’s director of player personnel for the past three seasons, where he was focused on the offensive game plans, scouting opponents and player development.

Before his time with the Yellow Jackets, Holt worked as Nebraska’s video coordinator for six seasons. He oversaw the Huskers’ film breakdowns in addition to opponent scouting and leading the managers in his half dozen years in Lincoln.

A 2011 Northeastern graduate, who holds a degree in journalism, Holt worked his way through Division I basketball with the Huskies as the program’s director of basketball operations for three seasons. During his time at his alma mater, Northeastern won at least 18 games in two of the three years with a 2015 NCAA Tournament appearance while Holt worked on video analysis for opponent and self-scouting.

In addition to his Division I experience, Holt served as an assistant coach for three seasons. He was on the Division II University of New Haven’s staff for two seasons, while he began his career as an assistant at Division III Rhode Island College, where he aided in scouting opponents.

Holt also worked as a student manager at Northeastern, while he holds master’s degrees in management of sports industries from New Haven in December 2013 and in educational administration from Nebraska in May 2022.

Where NC State’s coaching staff currently stands

Head coach: Justin Gainey

Assistant: Alvin Brooks III

Assistant: Matthew Driscoll

Assistant: Anthony Goins

Assistant: Riley Collins

Director of scouting: Matt Holt

Director of operations: Bill Comar

Assistant general manager: Patrick Stacy