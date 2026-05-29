NC State hiring former Campbell coach Ronny Fisher to join women’s basketball staff

NC State coach Wes Moore didn’t waste any time in reloading his coaching staff after losing a pair of assistants to either a new job or retirement.

Moore is set to hire former Campbell head coach Ronny Fisher as an assistant, TheWolfpacker.com can confirm.

Fisher spent the last decade at the helm of the Camels, where he led the program to a pair of Big South Tournament titles. He left the Campbell program to “pursue another opportunity.”

That next move is set to be in Raleigh, adding an experienced basketball mind to Moore’s already established staff.

This story will be updated.