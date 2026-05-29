NC State hiring former Campbell coach Ronny Fisher to join women’s basketball staff
NC State coach Wes Moore didn’t waste any time in reloading his coaching staff after losing a pair of assistants to either a new job or retirement.
Moore is set to hire former Campbell head coach Ronny Fisher as an assistant, TheWolfpacker.com can confirm.
- 1Trending
He's ready
How Gainey's path prepared him
- 2
'Surreal moment'
Gainey embraces dream job
- 3
Whirlwind
How Gainey navigated the process
- 4
Contract details
How much Gainey will make at NC State
- 5
Toughness
Gainey's team identity
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Fisher spent the last decade at the helm of the Camels, where he led the program to a pair of Big South Tournament titles. He left the Campbell program to “pursue another opportunity.”
That next move is set to be in Raleigh, adding an experienced basketball mind to Moore’s already established staff.
This story will be updated.