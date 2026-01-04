NC State hosting Wyoming transfer CB Tyrese Boss for official visit

NC State’s secondary was the most affected by injury throughout the past season. Now, the Wolfpack is looking to bolster the group via the transfer portal going into the 2026 campaign.

Wyoming transfer cornerback Tyrese Boss is currently on an official visit with the Pack, he confirmed to TheWolfpacker.com. He has three years of eligibility remaining as he has generated interest from Arizona and UCLA in addition to NC State.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound defensive back logged 39 total tackles — 30 of which were solo stops — with five passes defended to earn All-Mountain West honorable mention honors this past fall in his first taste of college football. He redshirted the 2024 campaign and did not appear in a game with the Cowboys.

Boss was able to excel in the secondary as a redshirt freshman, posting a 57.8 percent completion rate allowed on passes his direction. He conceded just 8.9 yards per reception with only 58 after the catch and did not give up a touchdown pass this past season.

The No. 37 cornerback currently available in the transfer portal, according to On3, was a three-star recruit out of Chino Hills (Calif.) in the Class of 2024. He posted 76 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, with four interceptions and five pass breakups in his breakout senior season. Boss, who was also a kick returner with three returns for 128 yards in his final prep campaign, committed to Wyoming over Eastern Washington, Montana State and Oregon State.

NC State is in the market to add to its cornerback room after seniors Devon Marshall and Jamel Johnson exhausted their eligibility this past fall. Boss is the first transfer portal defensive back to make his way to campus on a visit this offseason.