NC State hosts No. 1 Duke. A look at how the Pack has fared against top-ranked teams in program history

So often do players dream of hitting the game-winning shot over the top-ranked team in the country. It’s a thrill that nearly every college basketball player wants to experience, but only so few actually get the chance to do so. NC State has its prime opportunity to have one of its players accomplish just that Monday night. No. 1 Duke, a winner of 16 of its last 17 to vault itself to the top spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, is set to have its only clash with Will Wade’s squad this season in a sold out Lenovo Center. If history says anything, the Wolfpack has a chance to make it three straight wins over a top-ranked Blue Devils squad in Raleigh. After all, NC State is the only of just 18 Division I programs to boast at least five wins over the top team in college basketball in history — and its two most recent such victories coming against Duke. Let’s take a look at each of the Wolfpack’s half dozen wins over the No. 1-ranked team in the nation in program history.