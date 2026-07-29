NC State ILB A.J. Richardson aiming for healthy, productive season

NC State senior inside linebacker A.J. Richardson was limited to three games last year due to injury, but he still left an impression.

Richardson earned praise for his leadership skills and his ability at linebacker, when healthy, reinforcing the belief that he’ll be a key performer this season. He managed 12 tackles, two quarterback hurries and one pass break up up in 87 defensive snaps over three contests.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder began his college career at Norfolk State, where he accumulated 169 tackles, five sacks, one interception and four fumble recoveries in 23 games. He wanted a different challenge and transferred to NC State, and enrolled in January 2025.

Richardson can see where he’s improved since his days at Norfolk State. He knows he can’t stay “stagnant” in his development.

“Just being able to be where my feet at,” Richardson said. “Understanding that it’s easy to be hard on yourself, but it’s hard to just understand that what got you here is what allowed God to get you here.

“Just accept where you are, accept where your feet at, and I’ve been able to grow in that aspect.”

Having the game taken away from him last year due to injury helped put things in perspective for him.

“I had experience before [at Norfolk State] I came, so you understand that injuries come with the game,” Richardson said. “When you get taken away from it, you start to realize how grateful you are when you are in it.

“God gave me another opportunity to be back out here, so I look forward to having a great season.”

The NC State linebacker room has gone through a lot of changes, with Miami (Fla.) senior transfer Raul Aguirre and Penn State senior transfer Da’Kaari Nelson both arriving. Alabama junior transfer Sterling Dixon is also healthy again, and can also be an edge rusher.

“Man, I’ll put it like this. I don’t even feel like everybody’s new,” Richardson said. “I feel like we’ve known each other for seven years, eight years.”

Richardson has high expectations for what the linebackers can achieve this season.

“Driven to get better, driven to keep evolving in the game, in the scheme, with the team, with my brothers, so we can do something great,” Richardson said. “It’s been like we’ve been here with each other the whole fall camp, the whole spring, since we’ve been in college.

“We’re a really tight-knit group, so there’s really no drop-off. We love each other.”

The 6-1, 235-pound Aguirre had 43 tackles in 16 games (one start) last year while helping Miami finish second in college football. He has shown the leadership and daily approach of someone who stays “locked in.”

“He’s a grown man,” Richardson said. “He’s grown up by his business. He knows what he needs to get done. He knows what he needs to do.

“He wants to implement his mindset into the program as much as he can, on and off the field as well.”

The 6-3, 232-pound Nelson played in 27 games at Penn State, but mostly on special teams, and has 10 career tackles.

“That’s my boy there, Dakari,” Richardson said. “He’s a fun personality, open. He’s willing to capture anybody’s heart with his charisma, his character. He’s a great player and a great individual as well.”

Richardson was a standout linebacker at Kings Mountain (N.C.) High, which is just west of Gastonia, N.C. His former prep coach Greg Lloyd had a successful tenure at Kings Mountain, where he coached Richardson and NC State freshman tight end William Vaughn. Lloyd then took over at Shelby (N.C.) Crest. Lloyd and NCSU freshman safety D’Varioius Surratt helped Crest win the NCHSAA 5A state title last year before Lloyd retired.

Lloyd always believed in Richardson’s abilities as a player and leader. Richardson said his religious background has helped shape the person he is.

“It’s just something you either got or you don’t,” Richardson said. “You can evolve into it. But a natural leader, I feel like if that’s how people view me, then you know that’s how people view me.

“It’s been a blessing, to be honest. God continued to bless me with the opportunity to be out here and continue to play and continue to bring it my all every day with my teammates.”