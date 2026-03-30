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NC State is set to hire Tennessee AHC Justin Gainey as its head coach. Does he have a buyout?

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman2 hours agofleischman_noah
Justin Gainey Tennessee Basketball
KNOXVILLE, TN - June 08, 2021 - Assistant Coach Justin Gainey of the Tennessee Volunteers during practice at Pratt Pavilion in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

After being without a coach for four full days following Will Wade’s sudden departure for LSU after just one season at NC State, the Wolfpack moved quickly to hire Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey.  Gainey, a former point guard that donned the red and white in Raleigh during his playing career, arrives back at his alma mater after five seasons on the Volunteers staff under Rick Barnes.  But does he have a buyout that NC State needs to compensate Tennessee for by taking its top assistant coach?

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