NC State is set to host its annual Alpha Wolf visit. Here's who is set to make the trip

NC State won't host any official visitors this weekend, but it will still host several high-priority prospects ahead of the summer dead period at the program's annual Alpha Wolf weekend. The Wolfpack is set to bring in some of the top Class of 2028 prospects for a loaded weekend of visitors, while several of the team's 2027 committed players will also be back on campus. Here's a look at who NC State is expecting to arrive for Sunday's jam-packed visit day in Raleigh.