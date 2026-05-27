NC State junior commit Griffin Cockerham working to add some future teammates

NC State junior tight end commit Griffin Cockerham got to enjoy his official visit after being committed to the Wolfpack for over seven months.

Cockerham took in the NC State experience May 1-3 and got to hang out with several recruiting targets. Cockerham was offered by NC State tight ends coach Gavin Locklear on June 22, 2025, following a 7-on-7 event, and committed Sept. 23.

“I mean Coach Locklear is awesome,” said Cockerham, who loved his steak at Ruth’s Chris Steak House. “We spent a bunch of time going over the offense and stuff like that, so just being able to dive into that early was definitely very helpful.”

The Rivals three-star prospect is the No. 38 tight end nationally and the No. 26 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2027.

“Just being able to spend time with Coach Locklear and all the other guys like [junior wide receiver] Jon Jon [Dillon] and AK [junior defensive back Akedran Crumel] and [safety/nickel] Lance [Henderson] and all of the other kids that were there was just like an awesome experience,” Cockerham said. “It was a ton of fun.”

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder was able to hang out with some of the Wolfpack’s recruiting targets, and is hoping for some upcoming verbal commitments.

“We’re getting Jon Jon on board,” Cockerham said. “Yeah, we got to.”

Cockerham has P4 offers from NC State and Boston College, and additionally has offers from Charlotte, Connecticut. East Carolina and Liberty. He went to unofficially visit Wake Forest this spring.

Cockerham knows so much about NC State and has multi-generations of his family who have attended the school. He’ll be playing in NC State’s 7-on-7 camp in mid-June.

“We took tours of the business school over there which is what I want to major in, so just being able to see that building was great,” Cockerham said.

Cardinal Gibbons went 12-2 last year and will have high expectations next fall. The squad will get to play Cornelius (N.C.) Hough in the Bank of America Stadium showcase game to start the season.

“State championship team, for sure — 100 percent,” Cockerham said. “Just working on my technique, especially in the pass rush game and just trying to catch a bunch of balls every day.”

Cockerham mostly plays as an edge rusher for Cardinal Gibbons. He had 53 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks last fall. He added three catches for 20 yards and one score on offense.

Whether at Cardinal Gibbons or NC State, Cockerham will play whatever position is needed. He hasn’t been approached yet about playing defensively at NC State, but it’s always an option.

“I mean, you never know,” Cockerham said. “They’ve talked to me, but I’m playing tight end as of right now.

“You’ve got to know all protections. You’ve got to know every route. You’ve got to block, and you’ve got to run. You just do everything. I like putting people into the dirt [on blocking].”