NC State lands commitment from Buffalo transfer WR Victor Snow

NC State is on the board in the transfer portal. The Wolfpack picked up a commitment from Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow on Sunday afternoon following his official visit at the Murphy Center this weekend.

Snow, who has one year of eligibility remaining, caught 62 passes for 815 yards with eight touchdowns to earn First Team All-MAC honors this past season with the Bulls. He also returned 20 punts for 213 yards and another score as a special teams weapon.

The 5-foot-8, 168-pound wideout logged three 100-plus-yard games this past fall, including a season-high 136 yards and two touchdowns on just six receptions against Eastern Michigan on Oct. 4. He was able to follow that up with eight catches for 112 yards and two more scores at UMass in Buffalo’s following game.

Snow, who projects to play in the slot for the Pack, built off his breakout 2024 season in which he caught 55 passes for 651 yards with six touchdowns.

Snow, a native of Webster, N.Y., started his career at Nevada, where he caught one pass for a yard during the 2022 campaign. He evolved into a consistent piece within Buffalo’s offense during his three-season tenure with the Bulls, including starting every game across his final two seasons there.

In total, Snow racked up 118 receptions for 1,478 yards and 14 touchdowns in his three years at Buffalo. He averaged 12.5 yards per catch over that stretch, including a career-best 13.1 this past season. He was also able to compile 35 punt returns for 430 yards and one score as the Bulls’ go-to special teams ace over each of the past two seasons.

NC State was in the market for an experienced wide receiver in the portal after its top three options in 2025 — Terrell Anderson, Noah Rogers and Wesley Grimes — all departed for either another program (Anderson and Rogers) or exhausted eligibility (Grimes).