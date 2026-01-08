NC State lands commitment from Georgia CB Ondre Evans

NC State signed Georgia cornerback Ondre Evans from the transfer portal after an under-the-radar recruitment. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

The former four-star recruit out of Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy entered the transfer portal with a no-contact tag Wednesday before he committed to NC State less than 24 hours later.

Evans, who ranked as the No. 102 overall prospect in the 2024 class, did not appear in a game for the Bulldogs as a true freshman this past fall due to injury. He was heavily recruited by the Wolfpack out of high school. He elected to commit to LSU before flipping to Georgia in October 2023. Although he didn’t choose the Pack as a prep recruit, it appears his bond with NC State cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell paid off the second time around.

A native of Franklin, Tenn., Evans helped Christ Presbyterian Academy to a 13-1 record and the TSSAA Class 2A Division II state championship as a senior after he posted 21 receptions for 379 yards and six touchdowns, while recording 21 tackles with an interception and four pass breakups on defense.

Evans, who was the No. 13 cornerback in the 2024 recruiting cycle nationally, is the fourth transfer portal commitment of the offseason for the Wolfpack. He joins Buffalo wide receiver Victor Snow and East Carolina offensive tackle Jimarion McCrimon and Arkansas State punter Jackson Waller in bolstering NC State’s roster for the 2026 campaign.