NC State lands commitment from San Jose State transfer LHP Jesse Gutierrez

NC State has operated in the transfer portal with a clear quest to load up on left-handed pitchers.

The Wolfpack added Florida transfer southpaw McCall Biemiller on Thursday evening before San Jose State transfer lefty Jesse Gutierrez committed to the Wolfpack. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Gutierrez, who has doubled as both a starter and reliever in his college career, has a 9-12 career record with a 4.55 ERA in 57 appearances (15 starts), while striking out 139 total hitters with just 60 walks in his four-year career.

The Santa Clara, Calif., native held a 6.55 ERA with 31 strikeouts and 24 walks across 45.1 innings pitched in his 14 total appearances, which included a career-high 10 starts this past spring. He fanned a season-best seven against Fresno State on May 15.

Gutierrez had his junior season cut short due to injury after his first five starts as he was putting together a strong 2025 campaign. The left-hander owned a 2.36 ERA with 22 strikeouts and just five walks in 26.2 innings through five starts before he was shut down.

With Gutierrez on the mound, opposing hitters held a .196 batting average as he was able to cruise in his starts. He turned in a career-high eight innings with nine strikeouts and no walks against San Francisco in his third outing of the year. In total, Gutierrez was able to turn in three starts with at least seven innings each before he gave up three runs on two hits after recording just one out in his final start of the year before injury.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound pitcher put a quality sophomore season together in 2024 after he was named to the Mountain West All-Tournament team following a seven-inning, eight-strikeout performance against New Mexico in the conference championship.

As a freshman, Gutierrez boasted a 5.52 ERA in 29.1 innings pitched after 17 relief appearances. He turned in 32 strikeouts with 12 walks in his debut campaign with the Spartans.

In addition to Biemiller and Gutierrez, NC State has also added a pair of transfer portal players from Wright State in the form of second baseman Hunter Warren and left-handed pitcher Chet Lax this offseason.