NC State laying groundwork with 4-star CB Nate Dollard: ‘It shows that he really believes in me’

Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day four-star cornerback Nate Dollard is becoming a pro by making the 167-mile drive east to visit NC State. He, after all, was on campus twice in a four-day span ahead of the NCAA’s recruiting dead period to continue strengthening his bond with the Wolfpack’s staff. Dollard, who ranks as the No. 141 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, competed with his 7-on-7 team last Thursday before returning to Raleigh for the Alpha Wolf Showcase at Carter-Finley Stadium on Sunday evening. NC State wanted to take advantage of Dollard being on campus twice, and it used that time with him to begin laying the foundation for a rock-solid relationship with him. He spent time with every coach he could possibly play under at NC State — Dave Doeren, defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Charlton Warren — during his recent two trips.