NC State LB Kenny Soares set to enter transfer portal

Despite the transfer portal being open for the previous five full days, NC State graduate linebacker Kenny Soares has opted to enter his name into college football’s free agency, his agents told On3’s Pete Nakos. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

A former Northwestern transfer that arrived at NC State via the transfer portal last spring, Soares posted 80 total tackles, including four for a loss, with two passes defended and a fumble recovery in his only season with the Wolfpack.

Soares emerged as a consistent contributor after starting linebacker Sean Brown went down with injury against Virginia Tech in Week 5. He was able to establish himself as a critical part of the Wolfpack’s second level with three double-digit tackle games over the final six games, including a season-most 14 in NC State’s upset win over then-No. 8 Georgia Tech on Nov. 1.

The Trumbull, Conn., native started each of the last eight games for the Wolfpack after he spent the previous two seasons as a rotational linebacker at Northwestern. He played 656 total defensive snaps in his lone campaign with the Wolfpack while he totaled 581 defensive snaps in his three total seasons with the Wildcats.

Before he entered the collegiate ranks, Soares was a three-star recruit out of New Canaan (Conn.) St. Peter’s Prep.

With Soares’ departure from NC State, the Wolfpack linebacker room depth continues to take a hit. NC State lost Caden Fordham and Brown due to exhausted eligibility, while redshirt junior Kelvon McBride, redshirt freshmen Elijah Groves and Josh Ofor, true freshman Terris Dudley, and now Soares have all entered the transfer portal this offseason.