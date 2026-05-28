NC State legacy Tyler Robinson eager to attend Wolfpack upcoming camp

CHARLOTTE — Former NC State running back Ray Robinson remembers arriving at NC State in the class of 1998 with four other potential running backs in his class.

One quickly flourished at wide receiver — Koren Robinson, who was from Belmont (N.C.) South Point High — and the other three included Carlos Doggett of Greensboro (N.C.) Page, K.J. Stone of Graham (N.C.) High and Brian Williams of High Point (N.C.) Southwest Guilford. Williams quickly ended up at cornerback and also thrived, going on to become a fourth-round NFL Draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2002.

Robinson went about his business and emerged as the ACC Freshman of the Year, when he rushed 154 times for 822 yards and 10 touchdowns, and caught 12 passes for 67 yards in 1998.

The Hilton Head, S.C., native went on to have 649 career carries for 2,781 yards and 30 touchdowns, and he caught 113 passes for 865 yards and two scores in 43 games at NC State. He topped 700 yards three different years, and had a combined 93 catches for 742 yards his last two years.

Robinson, who got signed by the Dallas Cowboys, but never played in 2002,is now trying to teach his son how to navigate through the recruiting process. Ray’s brother, Derek Green, also played football at The Citadel.

Tyler Robinson is a rising senior at Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge, and he’ll be working out in next few weeks for NCSU cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell, who recently also stopped by his high school.

“It was great and great seeing him take some time out of his day to come see me,” Robinson said. “I’ve been talking to him for a while now.”

The 6-foot, 173-pound Robinson went to NC State’s camp in 2025.

“It was nice and great seeing where he played at and working with Coach Mitchell,” Robinson said.

Robinson has offers from Southern Mississippi, Texas State, East Tennessee State, Sam Houston State and West Georgia. He unofficially visited East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Charlotte and Elon, among others this past spring.

“i have a couple of camps this summer and a couple of visits,” Robinson said. “I want to improve at finishing at the top of the route.”

Robinson was on the opposite side of Rivals No. 6-ranked rising senior cornerback Joshua Dobson last year. Dobson has now transferred to Cornelius (N.C.) Hough. Robinson clocked 10.9 seconds in the 100-meter dash in the past.

NC State is also recruiting his prep teammate Alex Johnson, a rising senior edge rusher for the 6-6 Copperheads.

“It’s been good because we have a lot of coaches that come to the school and pull us out of classes, so it’s been good,” Robinson said. “I’ve been with him and talking to coaches and we are both starting to blow up.”