NC State LHP Cooper Consiglio selected by Philadelphia Phillies in ninth round of MLB Draft

NC State junior left-handed pitcher Cooper Consiglio was willing to do whatever it took to win games. Whether it was coming out of the bullpen as an effective reliever or rising into a critical starting role due to injuries to others, he took approached every assignment the same.

In turn, Consiglio worked his way into the professional conversation despite having two years of eligibility remaining. He was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth round with the 279th overall pick day two of the MLB Draft on Sunday afternoon.

Consiglio posted a 3-5 record with a 6.90 ERA in 60 innings of work across 16 appearances with 11 starts this past spring. He struck out 71 batters with just 29 walks, while holding opposing hitters to a .270 average against.

The Palm Harbor, Fla., native turned in a career-best nine strikeouts in a 13-6 win over Miami on May 1, a critical victory that helped boost the Wolfpack’s NCAA Tournament resume. In total, he tossed five or more innings seven times, while posting the first three saves of his career early in the campaign.

This past spring was a critical growing point for Consiglio, who weathered a turbulent sophomore season in 2025. He posted a 1-4 record with a 10.59 ERA after allowing 40 earned runs on 52 hits with 38 strikeouts and 25 walks across 17 outings, including six starts.

As a freshman, Consiglio earned a critical bullpen role. He logged a 5-4 record with a 4.97 ERA in 15 appearances, which included five starts. He fired 38 strikeouts, headlined by 11 outings with multiple. Consiglio earned the confidence of the Wolfpack’s coaching staff throughout the season, including as he led all of the program’s pitchers with a 3.38 ERA in ACC play after he recorded 25 strikeouts and held opposing league hitters to a .178 average against.

Consiglio earned the win against South Carolina in the 2024 Raleigh Regional after he allowed two runs on three hits with two strikeouts to set the tone for what became NC State’s run to its fourth College World Series appearance in Omaha.

This story will be updated.