NC State LHP Ryan Marohn misses start vs. Lafayette, expected to return next week

NC State junior left-handed pitcher Ryan Marohn was scratched from his scheduled start against Lafayette on Friday afternoon.

The Preseason All-American is dealing with bicep soreness after a normal week of preparation and was held out for precautionary reasons, TheWolfpacker.com has learned. He is expected to return to the weekend rotation next Friday against Boston College at Doak Field.

“We met last night and talked. He’s such a competitor, he wanted to go, basically my call,” NC State coach Elliott Avent said Friday following the Wolfpack’s 11-6 to a previously winless Lafayette squad to open the series. “It’s a long season. He’s such a competitor, he always wants to go. I just felt like with him and the bicep soreness, even if it was from lifting, I’m not going to send him out there.”

With Marohn out, redshirt junior right-handed reliever Julien Peissel was tabbed to start. The former UNC Greensboro transfer gave up five runs on three hits with two walks and a pair of home runs conceded in his one inning of work, which proved to leave NC State in a deficit too large to make up.

The Wolfpack fell behind by as many as eight runs through the first four innings before its offense started to find its footing against Lafayette ace Tristan Helmick. But by then, it was too late as the Leopards logged eight total hits, but six of which were home runs to snap the Wolfpack’s seven-game winning streak.

Marohn was off to a hot start through his first two starts as the Wolfpack’s ace. He holds a 1.32 ERA after allowing three runs (two earned) on 13 hits with six walks and 20 strikeouts in 13.2 innings across his first three appearances.

His most-recent start was his shortest outing of the spring in four innings, allowing one earned run on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts. The southpaw has turned in at least a half dozen strikeouts in each of his first three starts of the 2026 campaign.

Marohn, a 2025 All-ACC Third Team selection, led the NC State pitching staff with an 8-3 record and a 3.38 ERA in 14 starts as a sophomore last season. He posted 91 strikeouts and just 19 walks in an efficient 85.1 innings pitched in the process.

But with Lafayette’s bats getting going early and often, it was tough for NC State to avoid the home upset loss to the Patriot League squad.

This story will be updated.