NC State LHP Ryan Marohn picked by Pittsburgh Pirates in fifth round of MLB Draft

NC State junior left-handed pitcher Ryan Marohn was the program’s workhorse on the mound for each of the last two seasons. He was unafraid to battle deep into games, serving as one of the top starters in the ACC, even when his pitch count approached triple digits.

Even though an arm injury cut his third collegiate season short after just eight starts, Marohn showed more than enough to professional scouts over the last three years. He was picked 140th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in Saturday’s MLB Draft, hosted in Philadelphia during All Star Weekend.

Marohn capped his Wolfpack career with a 6-1 record and a 3.18 ERA in 45.1 innings across eight starts this spring. He struck out 62 hitters, while issuing just 22 walks to limit opposing batters to a .204 average against him.

The Preseason All-American was hitting his stride before going down with injury after he fanned at least eight batters in each of his last four starts. Marohn set a new conference career-best with 10 strikeouts in six innings in a win at Florida State on March 20, while he followed that up with eight at Georgia Tech and nine each against Notre Dame and Duke — the latter being his final start of the season on April 10.

As a sophomore, Marohn paced NC State’s pitching staff with an 8-3 record and a 3.38 ERA in 14 starts on the mound. He posted 91 strikeouts to just 19 walks in 85.1 innings of work, limiting opposing batters to just a .248 average against. Marohn posted a pair of complete games in 2025, including a nine-inning shutout with a career-best 14 strikeouts against Wright State as he fired 126 pitches with a 69 percent strike rate.

In addition to a standout regular season, which earned him All-ACC Third Team honors, Marohn was key in helping the Wolfpack to an NCAA Tournament win as a sophomore with eight shutout frames and 10 strikeouts against Central Connecticut.

Marohn burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2024, posting 16 appearances with 10 starts. He led the Wolfpack with a 3.97 ERA in 59 innings pitched after he fired 46 strikeouts and 25 walks in his debut campaign. Marohn’s first collegiate appearance set the tone for what was to come as he tossed five shutout innings with eight strikeouts to help lift NC State past VCU to clinch Elliott Avent’s 1,000th career win at the helm of the program.

After impressing over each of the last three seasons, Marohn is finally ready to begin his professional career. This year’s selection marks the second time he has heard his name called in the MLB Draft after the Clevland Guardians picked him No. 608 overall out of high school in 2023, but he elected to attend NC State to boost his stock even more.

It’s safe to say that decision panned out with this year’s pick.

This story will be updated.