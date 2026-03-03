Skip to main content
NC State lost by 29 again with No. 1 Duke in town. How does it move on with postseason looming?

by: Noah Fleischman51 minutes ago
Will Wade
Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade reacts during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

They walked into the postgame press conference with a reserved and quiet tone. It was a much different view from what the same small room in the bowels of the Lenovo Center looked like last time NC State players sat in the same chairs after knocking off rival North Carolina with ease 13 days ago.  Instead of holding a bedazzled belt to celebrate the critical win, Wolfpack seniors Darrion Williams and Quadir Copeland didn’t hide their disappointment. They were just moments removed from a 93-64 loss to No. 1 Duke, making this Monday night press conference focused on one thing: Finding a way to move on.

