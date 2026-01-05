NC State lost its starting left tackle to transfer portal. What's next for offensive line to prepare for 2026?

It was the news that most around NC State wanted to avoid this offseason: starting left tackle Jacarrius Peak entered his name into the transfer portal. But it became a reality Sunday evening as the Wolfpack’s blind side protector opted to look elsewhere for his final season of eligibility. Peak became a sizable force on the team’s offensive line over the past three years, so he is set to leave a large set of shoes that will be tough to replace going into the 2026 season. It is, however, the new era of college football and attrition of starting-caliber players is nearly to be expected as greener pastures may appear to be out there. Now that Peak is headed elsewhere, what’s next for the Wolfpack offensive line? Let’s dive into it.