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NC State made a ‘jump’ in 4-star OT Junior Saunders’ recruitment as he embarks on official visits

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman16 minutes agofleischman_noah
Junior Saunders
(Photo courtesy of Junior Saunders)

The more Woodberry Forest (Va.) four-star offensive tackle Junior Saunders thought about it, the more he flashed back to the first time he set foot on NC State’s campus. It was then that a young lineman with a raw skill set caught the eye of Wolfpack assistant Garett Tujague at one of the program’s summer camps.  So even though three years have passed from his first recruiting trip to Raleigh, the No. 330 overall recruit in the country still channeled that same emotion when he kicked off his official visit slate at NC State two weekends ago.

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