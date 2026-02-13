NC State mailbag: QB Gunner Rivers update, international men’s basketball recruit to watch, more

It’s a busy time in NC State athletics. Baseball season begins Friday, while men’s and women’s basketball are in the heart of their ACC schedules and football recruiting never stops. With that in mind, TheWolfpacker.com opened up its mailbag to take questions from subscribers. Some of this week’s topics include where things stand with Fairhope (Ala.) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers, an international basketball prospect to watch and more. Let’s dive into the mailbag.