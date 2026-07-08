The Wolfpacker Football
NC State mailbag: This football season will exceed expectations if…?
Football season is rapidly approaching with ACC media days set to kick off next Wednesday at the Hilton Uptown Charlotte. TheWolfpacker.com opened up its mailbag to subscribers about all things NC State as another athletics year is on the horizon. Here are this week’s answers, ranging from what NC State football exceeding expectations would look like to the latest on CJ Bailey with a few questions about other sports mixed in as well.