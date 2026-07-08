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NC State mailbag: This football season will exceed expectations if…?

image_6483441 (3)
Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
6h
NC State QB CJ Bailey
Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Football season is rapidly approaching with ACC media days set to kick off next Wednesday at the Hilton Uptown Charlotte. TheWolfpacker.com opened up its mailbag to subscribers about all things NC State as another athletics year is on the horizon. Here are this week’s answers, ranging from what NC State football exceeding expectations would look like to the latest on CJ Bailey with a few questions about other sports mixed in as well.

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