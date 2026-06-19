Skip to main content
NC State
Join Now
50% off your first year
then billed annually
The Wolfpacker
+
One subscription: The best NC State Wolfpack coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

The Wolfpacker Football Recruiting

NC State makes move for rapidly-rising WR Ryan Ferdinand: ‘They definitely didn’t disappoint’

image_6483441 (3)
Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
6h0members liked this
Ryan Ferdinand
(Photo courtesy of Ryan Ferdinand)

After NC State wide receivers coach Joker Phillips extended an offer to West Palm Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Lakes wideout Ryan Ferdinand last month, the Wolfpack quickly got ahold of his attention. Just over a month later, the rapidly-rising prospect made the trek north for an official visit.  The mid-week trip to Raleigh, which was set later in the process, left a positive impression on one of the program’s top players left on the recruiting board.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

KEEP SCROLLING

More from The Wolfpacker

More The Wolfpacker News