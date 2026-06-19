NC State makes move for rapidly-rising WR Ryan Ferdinand: ‘They definitely didn’t disappoint’

After NC State wide receivers coach Joker Phillips extended an offer to West Palm Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Lakes wideout Ryan Ferdinand last month, the Wolfpack quickly got ahold of his attention. Just over a month later, the rapidly-rising prospect made the trek north for an official visit. The mid-week trip to Raleigh, which was set later in the process, left a positive impression on one of the program’s top players left on the recruiting board.