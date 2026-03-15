NC State NCAA Tournament Résumé Watch: Where Pack stands on Selection Sunday

NC State found a way to return to the win column with one of its top offensive performances of the season to beat Pitt in the ACC Tournament. Although it fell to Virginia in a tight quarterfinal matchup, the Wolfpack left Charlotte with a sense of confidence that it could play with any team in the country. And, at this time of the year, that's important. It's March, which means one thing: The NCAA Tournament has arrived. NC State, which appeared to be a lock a month ago, had work to do to avoid falling onto the bubble. Despite a skid to close the regular season, the Pack appears positioned to make the field without having to play its way in. According to BracketMatrix, NC State has an average seed of 9.98 in the 120 brackets it keeps track of on a daily basis. Of those projections, the Wolfpack is a 10 or 11 seed in 105 of them. But before the NCAA Tournament selection show, here’s a look at NC State's team sheet at this moment after a 1-1 showing at the ACC Tournament.