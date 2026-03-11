NC State needed to find a way to close out games. Quadir Copeland set the tone for that in ACC Tournament win vs. Pitt

CHARLOTTE — Quadir Copeland was quick to scoop up the loose ball in the paint after Pitt’s Omari Witherspoon fumbled it early in the second half. NC State’s senior guard zoomed down the floor with ease before finishing with a reverse slam, nothing out of the ordinary for the energetic maestro of the team. Copeland’s slam, one that brought the Wolfpack’s bench to its feet, punctuated the team’s quick 10-1 run to open the second half. Panthers coach Jeff Capel had seen enough, calling his first timeout of the period, allowing the NC State faithful to get behind their beloved team. The Wolfpack, from that point on, coasted to knock off the Panthers 98-88 on Wednesday afternoon in the second round of the ACC Tournament at the Spectrum Center to snap its four-game skid. And it was Copeland’s play, especially in the early stages of the second half against Pitt, that was the most critical to NC State’s ability to earn its first win in 22 days. He flew around defensively, while also making the most of his playmaking ability as the go-to point guard to engineer a clinical period in which the Pack never felt threatened to blow its lead behind his 24-point performance. It’s a critical trait, one that teams need to win this time of the year, but for NC State, it has become a chore. Blowing leads turned into a commonplace occurrence, losing to Miami and at Notre Dame in which it held a 7-point advantage inside the final three minutes in the past month. But against Pitt, which cut NC State’s lead to seven at that dangerous point in the game that the Wolfpack had lost down the stretch of the regular season, Will Wade’s squad buckled down to flip its habit of allowing opponents back into games that it should win. That was all the team talked about in the days leading up to the tilt, and it finally broke through at a critical juncture in which NC State’s postseason hopes hinged on beating Pitt. “We realized we needed to win this game in order to get to the NCAA Tournament,” senior forward Darrion Williams said. “We just came out with that hunger that we needed.” Copeland, the veteran guard that plays with an infectious swagger, was the piece that allowed the Wolfpack to land the punishing blow to advance deeper in March. And if not for a dose of in-season reflection, it might never have happened.