NC State OC Kurt Roper returned to calling plays last season. His takeaways, points of emphasis for 2026

It had been eight seasons since Kurt Roper called plays when NC State coach Dave Doeren promoted him to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2025 campaign. Although he hadn’t pulled the strings of the unit since his days at South Carolina, the veteran assistant felt at ease sliding back into the critical role. After all, he first rose into a play-calling role as a 28-year-old assistant under offensive guru David Cutcliffe at Duke in 2008. He also held the role at Florida in 2014 after five seasons of running the Blue Devils’ unit, so the move back into the coach’s box with his ideas on sheets of paper in front of him was similar to riding a bike. There wasn’t much of an adjustment for Roper, who found his rhythm laying out the practice plan and game strategies rather quickly. Once he got his balance, he was able to start pedaling, or in this case, engineering an offense to best suit the skill set of the offensive weapons he had at his disposal, headlined by quarterback CJ Bailey